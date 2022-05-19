Twitter now allows you to host Spaces only for Super Followers

Twitter has announced a new feature that will allow creators on the platform to host Super Follows-only Spaces. All creators who have Super Follows subscriptions can now host spaces exclusively for their subscribers and this new option will give them a way to “offer an extra layer of conversation to their biggest supporters”.

On iOS and Android, subscribers globally can join and request to speak in these Super Follows-only Spaces. However, on the web platform, subscribers can only join in and listen, but cannot request to speak.

Creators can start a Super-Follows only Space by selecting the “Only Super Followers can join” button when they start a new Space. This Space will be visible to all the creator’s followers but they will not be able to actress it unless they subscribe.

introducing Super Follows Spaces 🤝 a new way to get even more connected with your Super Followers



rolling out now to all Super Follows creators pic.twitter.com/sX2fuGfiX8 — Super Follows (@SuperFollows) May 17, 2022

This is not the first time Twitter has added an option to host exclusive Spaces on the platform. It also has Ticketed Spaces which was introduced last year that allows creators to set a ticket price (anything between $1 to $999) for users to pay and listen in. Creators can also limit the number of tickets that are sold.

Twitter’s Super Follows was introduced in February last year and is a monthly subscription program that followers can sign up for exclusive content. It is currently being tested in the US on iOS and eligible accounts can set the price for Super Follow subscriptions over $2.99, $4.99, or $9.99 per month. This feature helps creators to grow their audience and interact better with their most engaged followers.

According to Twitter, hosting consistent Spaces on the platform helps in follower growth and also gives creators a new way to engage with their followers. Twitter research showed that “consistently hosting Spaces, around two times per week, leads to a 17 per cent follower growth over a quarter. In addition, the company says creators who host consistent Spaces for a month see a 6-7 per cent growth in followers, and creators who do so for two months see a 10 per cent growth in followers”.

