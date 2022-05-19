Twitter employee caught on video saying company is not here to just give people free speech

A video has emerged of Twitter’s Lead Client Partner Alex Martinez speaking to an undercover journalist from Project Veritas where Martinez is seen saying some really unpleasant things about Elon Musk.

The video shared by American journalist Benny Johnson shared the Project Veritas video where Martinez calls Musk as someone with “special needs” mentioning Asperger’s syndrome and also saying that “the rest of us who have been here believe in something that’s good for the planet”, and that Twitter is not here to “just give people free speech”.

“Well, right now we don't make profit. So, it's gonna say ideology, which is what's led us into not being profitable. The rest of us who have been here, believe in something that's good for the planet and not just to give people free speech,” Martinez is seen telling the journalist in the video.

Martinez also talked about the labels the platform puts on misinformation and how these were necessary and should not be taken down. He added that he wanted Twitter to be as fair, transparent, and as accurate as possible. He also added that Musk wants to turn things the other way to make money.

He then goes on to point out that Musk has Asperger’s and thus is “special”, with “special needs” and that is why he cannot take what Musk says seriously.

Interestingly, the video also shows Martinez talking about Project Veritas to the undercover journalist mentioning that Project Veritas is a group that is trying to out Twitter employees by going on dates with them, recording them and then selling the information to the New York Times, and that this information was being circulated among Twitter employees as warning titled “Targeting of Tweeps”. Martinez tells the journalist that he’s glad he met him “organically” or he would be questioning everything about him.

It’s pretty clear in the video that Martinez is not aware that he’s being recorded.

The last few weeks have been pretty turbulent for Twitter employees with some important people being asked to leave. Additionally, Musk has been attacking the platform and CEO Parag Agrawal on social media regarding the number of spambots on Twitter. While Musk started off by wanting to propagate free speech post the byout offer, he then added how he wanted to remove all spambots off Twitter, amongst some other changes.

Twitter exec trashing free speech & mocking people with Asperger’s … — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) May 18, 2022

What Martinez said in the video has context, that Twitter has a bigger responsibility than “just free speech” and understandably that is what Twitter employees are feeling right now, but the fact that he called Musk “special” is being heavily criticised. Musk responded to this video by tweeting - “Twitter exec trashing free speech & mocking people with Asperger’s …”.

