Twitter 'X'-pires: New logo takes over Twitter page and brand

The Twitter bird has finally flown away. The platform is now showing the X logo in place of the iconic Twitter bird. Musk made the announcement about the new logo over the weekend and managed to change the logo within a matter of hours. The new logo is now showing on the top left of the Twitter home-page. Even the loading icon has been replaced with the X.

Elon Musk has confirmed that typing X.com will lead the user to the new Twitter. However, the website is still using Twitter.com as the primary domain. The new logo used by Twitter was crowdsourced by Elon Musk. It was taken from a Twitter user Sawyer Merritt. The new logo is also being used next to the names of the company's employees, including that of CEO Linda Yaccarino.

Also Watch: Twitter logo changed to ‘X’: Check how Elon Musk is obsessed with the letter ‘X’

Yaccarino gives us a glimpse of what the company plans to do with the platform, and it is not at limited to just micro-blogging. Yaccarino said, "X is the future state of unlimited interactivity – centered in audio, video, messaging, payments/banking – creating a global marketplace for ideas, goods, services, and opportunities. Powered by AI, X will connect us all in ways we’re just beginning to imagine."

Yaccarino further said, "It’s an exceptionally rare thing – in life or in business – that you get a second chance to make another big impression. Twitter made one massive impression and changed the way we communicate. Now, X will go further, transforming the global town square."

Origins of the X

The origins of the brand X.com is not something new. In fact, the routes go all the way back to Elon Musk's initial days as an entrepreneur. The brand came into existence in 1999 and it was later rebranded to PayPal. Musk later became a millionaire after selling the PayPal brand. Fast forward to the year 2022, and Elon Musk revealed his plans to establish X Corp. In May it was revealed the Twitter is now owned by a company named X Corp. The next logical step was rebranding which is now under progress.

Also read: Why is Twitter being rebranded as 'X'? Elon Musk's biographer reveals the story that began in 1999

Also read: Twitter reveals new logo: Twitterati responds with hilarious ‘X’ memes