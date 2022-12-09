Twitter's newest employee is Elon Musk's 2-year-old boy; view pics

Twitter is at the center of many serious issues ranging from layoffs to lawsuits but Elon Musk lightened the mood by sharing pictures of the newest employee of the micro-blogging website, his 2-year-old son X Æ A-XII. Musk shared pictures of X at the company's San Francisco office.

Musk also shared an image of X with a Twitter ID, complete with his picture. X is Elon Musk's son with Canadian Singer Grimes who gave birth to him in 2020.

X in beautiful San Francisco pic.twitter.com/yM3LiGEpNL December 8, 2022

Elon Musk's son's name X was a huge headline maker after his birth. His complete name X Æ A-XII was explained by his mother Grimes. The name is derived from different elements which include the fantasy genre, artificial intelligence and A-12 is the name of a fighter jet that doesn't really carry any weapons.

•X, the unknown variable ⚔️

•Æ, my elven spelling of Ai (love &/or Artificial intelligence)

•A-12 = precursor to SR-17 (our favorite aircraft). No weapons, no defenses, just speed. Great in battle, but non-violent 🤍

+

(A=Archangel, my favorite song)

(⚔️🐁 metal rat) — 𝔊𝔯𝔦𝔪𝔢𝔰 (@Grimezsz) May 6, 2020

Elon Musk's Family in Twitter

X wasn't the first of Elon Musk's family to enter the Twitter office after the billionaire's takeover of the platform. Reports have claimed that Musk has hired two cousins from his father's side to work at the company. Andrew Musk works on software-engineering projects, while James Musk is "a fixer type," who is there at Twitter to help Elon Musk with various tasks.

The hirings came after Musk reduced the size of the company's workforce by up to 70 per cent. Musk fired most employees within days of his takeover.

