Elon Musk is hiring his cousins after firing half of Twitter's employees

Elon Musk has hired two of his cousins from his father's side to make them full-time Twitter employees. A new report claims that his cousins James and Andrew Musk, sons of the billionaire's uncle now appear to be full-time Twitter employees. The report suggests that Andrew Musk works on software-engineering projects, while James Musk is "a fixer type," who is there at Twitter to help Elon Musk with various tasks, one insider said.

These are not the only employees that Musk has brought in. The report claims that Musk hired engineers from Tesla and The Boring Company. Additionally, he is bringing Alex Spiro and Jared Birchall, who runs Musk's family office, Excession to Twitter. The report also claims that many of Musk's confidantes, including some of the names mentioned above, are sleeping in the company's HQ which has converted office space into bedrooms.

The San Francisco Department of Building Inspection is reportedly launching an investigation into the construction of living spaces within the office. Elon Musk did not deny this report and even tried to justify it in a tweet. He said, "So city of SF attacks companies providing beds for tired employees instead of making sure kids are safe from fentanyl. Where are your priorities @LondonBreed!?"

So city of SF attacks companies providing beds for tired employees instead of making sure kids are safe from fentanyl. Where are your priorities @LondonBreed!?https://t.co/M7QJWP7u0N — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) December 6, 2022

Elon Musk fired more than half of Twitter's employees within a few days of taking over the social media platform. The company got rid of around 70 per cent of its entire workforce after thousands left in the following week. Musk claimed that Twitter was overloaded with managers and had few engineers. He went on fire a majority of contractual workers and even over 90 per cent of the company's team in India.