Two major PC makers plan to set up manufacturing facility in India: Report

Two of the world's leading PC manufacturers from Taiwan, Acer and Asustek, have announced plans to escalate their manufacturing operations in India. This strategic shift comes as the Indian government contemplates imposing stricter import restrictions to encourage domestic production.

According to a report by Nikkei Asia, Acer has identified India as its second-largest market, trailing only behind the United States in terms of shipments and revenue. Acer Chairman, Jason Chen, revealed the company's intentions to ramp up the sales of consumer notebook computers within the Indian market throughout the year. The report suggests talks are underway with Indian manufacturing suppliers and other Taiwanese partners to augment local production capacities, aligning with the Indian government's policy direction.

"Our collaboration with the Indian supplier, initiated in 2023, has been fruitful, prompting a demand for an increased variety of models and volume," Chen stated, according to the report. The fast-growing Indian market, according to Chen, presents an unignorable potential for expansion.

Similarly, Asustek Computer's Co-CEO, Samson Hu, during the same industry event in Taipei, conveyed the company's aggressive approach towards enhancing local manufacturing capabilities in India. Asustek is considering advancing to component-level production in India, stepping beyond mere final assembly operations, in response to the Indian government's long-term manufacturing ambitions.

The past two years have seen Asustek fortifying its consumer notebook brand presence in India, with plans to prioritise the expansion of its commercial notebook segment in the country starting this year.