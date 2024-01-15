scorecardresearch
NEWS

Uber in Ayodhya: Cab aggregator introduces electric auto rickshaws ahead of Ram Mandir inauguration

Global ride-hailing app Uber has introduced electric auto rickshaws in Ayodhya ahead of the Ram Mandir consecration ceremony. The service aims to provide smooth and affordable travel for locals and tourists

Ahead of the Ram Mandir consecration ceremony in Ayodhya, Uber has introduced electric auto rickshaw services to facilitate easy and affordable travel for locals and tourists. The service, available on the Uber mobile app, is designed to accommodate a large number of rides with a faster booking rate.

Uber is also planning to launch UberGo and Uber Intercity services in and around Ayodhya. The intercity service will be accessible from all cities in Uttar Pradesh. Uber India President Prabhjeet Singh expressed excitement over the expansion, stating it would provide enhanced mobility options and unlock earning opportunities in the region.

The services aim to promote tourism in Ayodhya with accessible, economical, and environment-friendly transportation options. Preparations for the Ram Mandir consecration ceremony, where Lord Ram will be enthroned in the newly-constructed Ram Mandir on January 22, are underway. The event is expected to draw a large number of tourists.

The ceremony will be attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. PM Modi has also announced a special 11-day ritual ahead of the ceremony. Meanwhile, the UP government is constructing India's largest floating screen at Ayodhya's Chaudhary Charan Singh Ghat, which will be installed at Aarti Ghat to display the ceremony and programmes on Ayodhya's history.

Published on: Jan 15, 2024, 12:04 PM IST
