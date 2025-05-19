Uber has announced the launch of metro ticketing on its platform, allowing Delhi Metro commuters to purchase tickets directly via the Uber app. The initiative, powered by the Open Network for Digital Commerce (ONDC), marks the ride-hailing company’s first collaboration with India’s ambitious digital public infrastructure network.

The feature will debut in the capital and is set to roll out in three additional cities across India in 2025. According to Uber, the company also plans to introduce B2B Logistics through ONDC, enabling businesses to access Uber’s on-demand delivery network without the need for their own fleets.

The integration follows a Memorandum of Understanding signed in 2024 during Uber CEO Dara Khosrowshahi’s visit to India, cementing Uber’s commitment to supporting India’s expanding digital ecosystem. “Today’s launch is a tangible realisation of that commitment, reinforcing Uber’s mission to make urban mobility more inclusive, sustainable, and seamlessly connected,” the company stated.

Praveen Neppalli Naga, Chief Technology Officer, Uber, said "India has taken an impressive leap in building population scale technology through its Digital Public Infrastructure like ONDC and we are thrilled to integrate with them to bring metro ticketing to the Uber app, bringing us one step closer to our vision of being a one-stop shop for mobility needs."

Vibhor Jain, Acting CEO and COO of ONDC, described Uber’s entry into the network as “a significant step in expanding access to trusted, interoperable digital infrastructure in India.” He added, “As a global platform, Uber’s initial enablement of metro ticketing and logistics unlocks new possibilities – from seamless multimodal journeys to unifying a fragmented logistics ecosystem. This collaboration lays the foundation for future innovations from Uber on the Network, enhancing value for users, partners, and the broader mobility and services landscape.”

From today, Delhi-based Uber users can plan their metro journeys, buy QR-based tickets, and access real-time transit information all within the app, moving the city closer to a fully integrated digital transport experience.