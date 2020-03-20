Unacademy invites educational institutions to conduct classes for free

After announcing its plan to offer free classes for UPSC, banking, railways till March 31, Unacademy is now inviting educational institutions across the country to conduct their classes online through its platform. Unacademy aims to offer and ensure seamless learning for students amidst the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic that has led to the shut-down of schools, colleges and professional colleges till the end of this month.

This new initiative will help institutions conduct their classes online for free, without any limitations on the hours or number of classes. "We are opening up our platform to educational institutions across the country to conduct their classes online, via Unacademy. Till the situation improves, they will be able to use our platform, for free, without any limitations on the hours or number of classes," tweeted Gaurav Munjal, Co-Founder and CEO, Unacademy.

This is not limited to any one single class/standard, it is open for all classes, schools or colleges. Educational institutions can register themselves to conduct their live classes on Unacademy. The representative will have to log in to Unacademy Cares, fill in the name and location of the institution along with the name, designation, contact details and the subject or courses that they would like to teach on the platform. Post the registration, Unacademy will help the educational institutions with setting up the online classes. Teachers will be able to access this by signing up, then create a class, get a URL in the next step and then simply go live. The students would need the link to join the Live classes. According to Unacademy, this provides the institutions, teachers and students flexibility to function as a regular classroom. And classes can be taken as per the existing schedule, from the safe environment of the home. The videos will be specific to each institute and they will be available later as recordings. Each college or school will have their own link, and students will be able to use the link to watch classes.

Unacademy offers courses for all popular entrances such as UPSC, SSC and Bank Exams, Railway Exams, Defence Exams, JEE and NEET Preparation, State PSC, NET Exams, GATE, ESE and IIT-JAM, NEET PG, TET Exams, Management & Foreign Studies, CA, CS & Law Exams, CBSE and Personal and Skill Development. Started as a YouTube channel in 2010, it graduated into an online learning platform in 2015. The company has a network of over 10,000 Educators, 13 million learners and subscriptions for over 30+ exam categories.

