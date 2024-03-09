Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw unveils India's fastest router by Nivetti Systems with 2.4 tbps speed

Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw commended Nivetti Systems on Saturday for their groundbreaking achievement in developing a 2.4 terabytes per second (tbps) router, entirely indigenous to India. Describing it as a momentous milestone for the nation, Vaishnaw, who oversees the portfolios of Electronics, Communication, Information Technology, and Railways, expressed his admiration during the launch event held in Bengaluru.

"This is indeed a significant achievement for our country," Vaishnaw remarked, emphasizing the importance of such technological advancements. He expressed his hope that in the months ahead, thousands of these routers would be deployed across the nation and eventually become a product exported worldwide.

Explaining the significance of the 2.4 tbps router, Vaishnaw likened it to a digital postman, efficiently processing and delivering vast amounts of data from various sources to their intended destinations. He highlighted its potential applications across multiple sectors, including railways communication networks, power grids, telecommunications, and television media.

Vaishnaw underscored Prime Minister Narendra Modi's dedication to technological development and scaling up innovations. He positioned the router within the framework of the Prime Minister's vision for the nation's technological progress.

Reflecting on the evolving landscape of manufacturing, Vaishnaw emphasized the importance of software integration and innovative design in modern production processes. He outlined India's trajectory towards becoming a major player in global manufacturing, leveraging its strong software base and design capabilities.

Asserting that support for innovators is crucial for national progress, Vaishnaw highlighted India's initiatives to foster innovation through various policies and incentives. He expressed confidence in the BJP-led NDA's victory in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, foreseeing further support for innovators and the creation of a conducive regulatory environment for their endeavors.

"In Narendra Modi's third term, we anticipate significant growth opportunities for innovators, both in domestic and export markets, backed by supportive regulatory frameworks," Vaishnaw affirmed.