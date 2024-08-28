scorecardresearch
Business Today
Subscribe
PMS Today US News India UPSTART Weather BT Shorts NRI Education Election
BT Golf BT Mindrush BT Best Banks
Clear all
Search

COMPANIES

No Data Found

NEWS

No Data Found
Sign in Subscribe
events
Special
  • BT tech today
  • BT 500 wealth creators summit
  • Economic Indicators
News
TECHNOLOGY
News
UP govt announces big change in social media policy with up to life imprisonment for anti-national posts; check details

Feedback

UP govt announces big change in social media policy with up to life imprisonment for anti-national posts; check details

The Uttar Pradesh Digital Media Policy, 2024, prepared by the state's information department, is approved by UP cabinet.

Join Our WhatsApp Channel
Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath

Yogi Adityanath-led Uttar Pradesh government has now announced big changes in the social media policy for the state. Applicable across Facebook, Instagram, X and YouTube, this policy change brings stringent punishments for those making 'objectionable' content along with ‘big offers’ for influencers. Notably, the Uttar Pradesh Digital Media Policy, 2024, prepared by the state's information department is approved by UP cabinet.

Related Articles

Under the new policy, posting anti-national content is a serious offense that will carry severe consequences including penalties ranging from three years of imprisonment to a life term. Earlier, such actions were addressed under Sections 66E and 66F of the Information Technology (IT) Act, which deal with privacy violations and cyberterrorism, respectively.

As per the official statement, the policy also states that disseminating obscene or defamatory material online can result in criminal defamation charges, further underscoring the legal ramifications of misusing digital platforms. The government has listed a digital agency ‘V- Form’ that will handle advertisements.  It will be responsible for showcasing videos, tweets, posts, and reels.

Lastly, the social media policy also has specified payments limits for influencers, account holders, and operators on social media platforms. For X, Facebook, and Instagram, the maximum monthly payment limits are set at Rs 5 lakh, Rs 4 lakh, and Rs 3 lakh, respectively. On YouTube, the payment limits for videos, shorts, and podcasts are Rs 8 lakh, Rs 7 lakh, Rs 6 lakh, and Rs 4 lakh, respectively.

UP Cabinet minister Anil Rajbhar told IANS, “The Cabinet gave its approval, and any use of social media platforms against the nation should indeed be dealt with strictly...This also provides a solution to the problem of unemployment, offering a good opportunity for those involved in social media and digital media to connect with this initiative..”

For Unparalleled coverage of India's Businesses and Economy – Subscribe to Business Today Magazine

Published on: Aug 28, 2024, 2:12 PM IST
IN THIS STORY
Follow Us on Channel
×

Top Stories TOP STORIES

TOP VIDEOS

market today

Advertisement