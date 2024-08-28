UP govt announces big change in social media policy with up to life imprisonment for anti-national posts; check details

Yogi Adityanath-led Uttar Pradesh government has now announced big changes in the social media policy for the state. Applicable across Facebook, Instagram, X and YouTube, this policy change brings stringent punishments for those making 'objectionable' content along with ‘big offers’ for influencers. Notably, the Uttar Pradesh Digital Media Policy, 2024, prepared by the state's information department is approved by UP cabinet.

Under the new policy, posting anti-national content is a serious offense that will carry severe consequences including penalties ranging from three years of imprisonment to a life term. Earlier, such actions were addressed under Sections 66E and 66F of the Information Technology (IT) Act, which deal with privacy violations and cyberterrorism, respectively.

As per the official statement, the policy also states that disseminating obscene or defamatory material online can result in criminal defamation charges, further underscoring the legal ramifications of misusing digital platforms. The government has listed a digital agency ‘V- Form’ that will handle advertisements. It will be responsible for showcasing videos, tweets, posts, and reels.

Lastly, the social media policy also has specified payments limits for influencers, account holders, and operators on social media platforms. For X, Facebook, and Instagram, the maximum monthly payment limits are set at Rs 5 lakh, Rs 4 lakh, and Rs 3 lakh, respectively. On YouTube, the payment limits for videos, shorts, and podcasts are Rs 8 lakh, Rs 7 lakh, Rs 6 lakh, and Rs 4 lakh, respectively.

UP Cabinet minister Anil Rajbhar told IANS, “The Cabinet gave its approval, and any use of social media platforms against the nation should indeed be dealt with strictly...This also provides a solution to the problem of unemployment, offering a good opportunity for those involved in social media and digital media to connect with this initiative..”