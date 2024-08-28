Apple partners with Airtel to offer free Apple Music, Apple TV+ to premium customers in India

Apple is teaming up with Bharti Airtel to offer free access to Apple TV+ and Apple Music to Airtel’s premium customers. This partnership aims to give Apple a stronger presence in India’s competitive entertainment market, which is valued at $28 billion.

Exclusive offers: Airtel Xstream customers with premium WiFi and Postpaid plans will get Apple TV+ included for free. This service offers a wide range of films, TV shows, documentaries, and kids’ content.



Apple Music access: Airtel users, especially those with Wynk Premium, will also receive exclusive offers for Apple Music. This includes access to a collection of global and Indian music, expertly curated playlists, and special features like Apple Music Sing and Spatial Audio.

This partnership is significant as it comes at a time when competition in India’s entertainment industry is increasing, especially with the ongoing $8.5-billion merger between Reliance and Walt Disney’s Indian media assets. By joining forces, Apple and Airtel hope to attract more consumers in India’s price-sensitive market.

Amit Tripathi, Chief Marketing Officer & EVP Customer Experience for Bharti Airtel said, “Apple

and Airtel are natural partners who strive to bring excellence to customer experience. We also

share the common vision of serving the entertainment needs of Indian users. Airtel offers a one

stop shop to bring all content and entertainment through Airtel Xstream. This partnership with

Apple will provide immense value to our customers since they will now have access to the best

content and entertainment globally.”

These offers will be available later this year, providing more value to Airtel’s premium subscribers.