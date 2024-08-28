scorecardresearch
Business Today
Subscribe
PMS Today US News India UPSTART Weather BT Shorts NRI Education Election
BT Golf BT Mindrush BT Best Banks
Clear all
Search

COMPANIES

No Data Found

NEWS

No Data Found
Sign in Subscribe
events
Special
  • BT tech today
  • BT 500 wealth creators summit
  • Economic Indicators
News
TECHNOLOGY
News
Apple partners with Airtel to offer free Apple Music, Apple TV+ to premium customers in India

Feedback

Apple partners with Airtel to offer free Apple Music, Apple TV+ to premium customers in India

Apple has partnered with India's Airtel to provide its premium customers with free access to Apple Music and Apple TV+. This collaboration aims to enhance Airtel's entertainment offerings in India's competitive market.

Join Our WhatsApp Channel
Apple and Airtel enter partnership Apple and Airtel enter partnership

Apple is teaming up with Bharti Airtel to offer free access to Apple TV+ and Apple Music to Airtel’s premium customers. This partnership aims to give Apple a stronger presence in India’s competitive entertainment market, which is valued at $28 billion.

Exclusive offers: Airtel Xstream customers with premium WiFi and Postpaid plans will get Apple TV+ included for free. This service offers a wide range of films, TV shows, documentaries, and kids’ content.

Apple Music access: Airtel users, especially those with Wynk Premium, will also receive exclusive offers for Apple Music. This includes access to a collection of global and Indian music, expertly curated playlists, and special features like Apple Music Sing and Spatial Audio.

Related Articles

This partnership is significant as it comes at a time when competition in India’s entertainment industry is increasing, especially with the ongoing $8.5-billion merger between Reliance and Walt Disney’s Indian media assets. By joining forces, Apple and Airtel hope to attract more consumers in India’s price-sensitive market.

Amit Tripathi, Chief Marketing Officer & EVP Customer Experience for Bharti Airtel said, “Apple
and Airtel are natural partners who strive to bring excellence to customer experience. We also
share the common vision of serving the entertainment needs of Indian users. Airtel offers a one
stop shop to bring all content and entertainment through Airtel Xstream. This partnership with
Apple will provide immense value to our customers since they will now have access to the best
content and entertainment globally.”

These offers will be available later this year, providing more value to Airtel’s premium subscribers.

For Unparalleled coverage of India's Businesses and Economy – Subscribe to Business Today Magazine

Published on: Aug 28, 2024, 1:48 PM IST
Follow Us on Channel
×

Top Stories TOP STORIES

TOP VIDEOS

market today

Advertisement