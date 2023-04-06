Upcoming Apple iPhone 15 expected to be made in India: Report

Apple has reportedly planned to ship iPhone 15 models from India upon the device's launch – a first for the launch of a new iPhone lineup.

This has come after a series of ‘Make in India’ announcements, displaying gradual progress in diversifying its supply chain away from China.

Casings for the ‌iPhone 15‌ have reportedly started to be made in India by local suppliers such as Jabil, which already assembles AirPods enclosures and has plans to expand to the Apple Pencil in the future, according to MacRumors. However, other models of the expected line-up - iPhone 15, 15 Plus, 15 Pro Max will be made in China.

Apple has been testing quality control for manufacturing with its partners in India.

Earlier this year, the Financial Times reported that only one in two ‌iPhone‌ casings coming off Tata's production line in India "is in good enough shape" to be sent forward to the assembly at Foxconn.

Meanwhile, last month, Foxconn bagged the contract of manufacturing AirPods in India. The facility will be set up in the southern state of Telangana.

Telangana has been Foxconn's choice of state in India and has an investment of about $200 million (Rs 1,637 crore) in the pipeline.

