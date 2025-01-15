US bans Chinese and Russian tech in cars citing national security concerns

The United States has announced a new rule prohibiting the use of Chinese and Russian technology in passenger cars sold within the country, citing national security concerns. According to a report by AFP, the decision targets both software and hardware from these nations and is part of wider efforts to limit China’s influence in key industries.

Related Articles

The rule is a move by outgoing President Joe Biden to tighten controls on technology linked to China and Russia, following a lengthy regulatory process. It builds on recent discussions regarding the restriction of drones and other technologies from adversary nations. Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo noted that modern cars increasingly rely on technology such as cameras, microphones, GPS systems, and internet connectivity, which could be exploited for spying or interference if developed using foreign technologies. "This is a targeted approach to keep Chinese and Russian-manufactured tech off American roads," Raimondo explained.

Currently, the ban applies to passenger vehicles weighing under 10,001 pounds, with plans to extend the restrictions to include commercial vehicles like buses and trucks in the near future. The new rules specifically prevent manufacturers with strong ties to China or Russia from selling cars containing hardware or software for internet connectivity or autonomous driving. The restrictions will be implemented in two phases: a software ban starting with the 2027 model year and a hardware ban commencing with the 2030 model year. Additionally, imports of such technology from China or Russia will be restricted.

The rule may impact Chinese electric vehicle giant BYD, which has a manufacturing facility in California producing buses and other vehicles. There is concern in the US that connected vehicles with foreign-built technology could lead to the misuse of sensitive data or interference with critical systems. National Economic Advisor Lael Brainard stated that China is attempting to dominate the future of the auto industry, emphasising the importance of protecting US-made cars from foreign influence.

This new rule is part of a broader plan to strengthen domestic industries and reduce reliance on foreign technologies. On the same day, Biden issued an executive order to accelerate the development of artificial intelligence infrastructure in the US. "We will not let America fall behind in building the technology that will define the future," Biden said.

As Biden leaves office, these measures will now be implemented by incoming President-elect Donald Trump, who is set to take office next Monday. It remains uncertain how Trump will approach these policies, but significant changes to government strategies are expected under his administration.