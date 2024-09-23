US govt may propose ban on Chinese software, hardware in autonomous vehicles: Report

The US Commerce Department is expected to propose new rules aimed at banning Chinese hardware and software in connected and autonomous vehicles on US roads. According to a report by Reuters, the move, driven by national security concerns, would prohibit the import and sale of vehicles from China with communication or automated driving system components.

The Biden administration has expressed worries about how Chinese companies may collect data on American drivers and infrastructure. There's also concern over the potential for foreign interference in vehicles connected to the internet and navigation systems, which could be manipulated remotely.

Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo highlighted the potential dangers in May, saying, “You can imagine the most catastrophic outcome theoretically if you had a couple million cars on the road and the software were disabled.”

The proposed regulation would focus on Chinese tech in connected vehicles, which includes cars that have built-in internet access and can share data with external devices. The ban on Chinese software could come into effect as early as the 2027 model year, while the hardware restrictions would likely take effect by 2029 or the 2030 model year.

These prohibitions would cover cars with specific wireless features, like Bluetooth, satellite, and autonomous driving capabilities. The proposed rule would also apply to other nations deemed US adversaries, including Russia.

This move is part of a broader escalation of US restrictions on Chinese goods. Last week, the Biden administration imposed steep tariffs on Chinese imports, including a 100% duty on electric vehicles (EVs) and increased tariffs on EV batteries and key minerals.

In February, President Biden ordered an investigation into whether Chinese vehicles and their technology posed a threat to national security. He has since voiced strong opposition to allowing a flood of Chinese vehicles into the US, saying, “I’m not going to let that happen on my watch.”