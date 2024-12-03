'Let’s hang Bengaluru': Bryan Johnson heads to Silicon Valley of India for exclusive event

Tech entrepreneur Bryan Johnson, known for his health and longevity initiatives, will visit Bengaluru on December 5, 2024, as part of his India tour. The event, titled The Don’t Die Bengaluru Mixer with Bryan Johnson, will gather founders, investors, and industry leaders to discuss longevity science and Johnson’s “Don’t Die” movement.

“Let’s hang Bengaluru,” Johnson tweeted, expressing his enthusiasm for the event. Hosted by comedian Tanmay Bhat and entrepreneur Akshay BD, the mixer will provide a platform for exchanging ideas on health, technology, and longevity.

The event will delve into Johnson’s work in longevity science. Known for his extreme health regimen, Johnson’s approach aims to reverse ageing and extend lifespan. Participants will explore opportunities in longevity science, personal longevity journeys, and the movement's future. The session starts at 5 PM, attracting Bengaluru’s tech and startup community.

Johnson’s Bengaluru visit follows his time in Mumbai, where he met Zomato CEO Deepinder Goyal. The meeting highlighted Indian entrepreneurs' energy and innovation. Johnson described his discussion with Goyal as “inspiring,” noting India’s startup community's drive.

His tour has also highlighted India’s air pollution issues. In Mumbai, Johnson noted health challenges from the city's air quality, tweeting about burning throat and eyes despite using purifiers and N95 masks. He shared advice on mitigating air pollution risks, including N95 masks, HEPA filters, and monitoring the Air Quality Index.

1/ What is air pollution? How is it measured?



Air pollution can occur due to natural reasons or those linked to human activity.



Heavily polluted urban and industrial centers have high levels of man-made pollutants including particulate matter, sulfur and nitrogen oxides, and… — Bryan Johnson /dd (@bryan_johnson) December 2, 2024

Bengaluru, known as India’s Silicon Valley, is ideal for Johnson’s visit. The city’s thriving tech ecosystem aligns with the health-tech and science themes Johnson advocates. The mixer will foster dialogue on integrating longevity science into daily life and explore health technology's future impacts.

As Johnson’s India tour continues, his focus on longevity and health resonates with local audiences. His Bengaluru visit underscores his ideas' global appeal and offers India’s tech leaders opportunities to explore health and wellness innovation.