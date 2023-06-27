'Use cases of ChatGPT and AI should be chosen carefully': MoS IT Rajeev Chandrasekhar

Union Minister of State for Electronics & Technology, Rajeev Chandrasekhar, has responded to a tweet by Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, offering his advice on the use of artificial intelligence (AI) and specifically mentioning the ChatGPT tool. Chandrasekhar agrees with Sarma's concerns and emphasizes the need for careful use and selection of AI tools, particularly those that can harm users.

In a tweet, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma expressed that AI tools like ChatGPT should be used very carefully as the technology is still prone to hallucinations.

Chandrasekhar supports Sarma's opinion that generative AI tools, such as ChatGPT, used in healthcare diagnosis, should be approached with caution and effective regulation. He acknowledges that AI technology is still in its early stages and susceptible to producing inaccurate or misleading information.

Chandrasekhar further highlights that the government is actively working on the Digital India Act, which aims to ensure that AI platforms take responsibility for preventing any harm to users, whether intentional or unintentional. The forthcoming act will establish guidelines and regulations to safeguard users and ensure that AI platforms prioritize user safety.

In a tweet, Biswa said, "I am of the considered opinion that generative AI tools like ChatGPT for health care diagnosis must be used with abundant caution and effective regulation. The tech is in its early days and prone to hallucinations."

Responding to Biswa's tweet, Chandrasekhar said, "CM of Assam @himantabiswa is absolutely right - the use cases of Chatgpt in particular n AI in general shd be chosen very carefully n ONLY where theres no risk of harm to any users. In the works is #DigitalIndiaAct that will ensure that AI platforms will be responsble to ensure no user harm is created - intentionally or unintentionally."

The minister's response reflects the growing recognition of the potential risks associated with AI and the importance of implementing adequate measures to address them.