scorecardresearch
Business Today
Subscribe
PMS Today US News India UPSTART Weather BT Shorts NRI Education Election
BT Golf BT Mindrush BT Best Banks
Clear all
Search

COMPANIES

No Data Found

NEWS

No Data Found
Sign in Subscribe
events
Special
  • BT tech today
  • BT 500 wealth creators summit
  • Economic Indicators
News
TECHNOLOGY
News
Vada Pav or Hot Dog; Bollywood or Hollywood: Here’s what Apple’s Tim Cook prefers

Feedback

Vada Pav or Hot Dog; Bollywood or Hollywood: Here’s what Apple’s Tim Cook prefers

Apple CEO Tim Cook is set to open the doors of India’s second Apple Store, Apple Saket, in New Delhi on April 20 at 10 am.

Join Our WhatsApp Channel
Apple CEO Tim Cook inaugurated India's first Apple Store, Apple BKC, in Mumbai Apple CEO Tim Cook inaugurated India's first Apple Store, Apple BKC, in Mumbai

At the Apple BKC launch on April 18, Apple CEO Tim Cook spoke exclusively to Business Today’s Aayush Ailawadi. When asked, in a rapid-fire, if he prefers Mumbai’s Vada Pav or New York’s Hot Dog, Cook replied with Vada Pav. The Apple CEO is set to open the doors of India’s second Apple Store, Apple Saket, in New Delhi on April 20 at 10 am.

Cook was further given a choice if he likes Bollywood or Hollywood. To this, he replied, “I love both. Last night I met a lot of Bollywood people so I'm gonna say Bollywood.”

Cook met with several Bollywood celebrities including Raveen Tandon, Maestro A.R. Rehman and influencers like Prajakta Kohli, Bhuvan Bam and more during his ongoing visit to India. He even reshared a picture by Bollywood actress Madhuri Dixit where he is enjoying a Vada Pav with the actress.

When asked about his favourite Apple device, he said that it was asking for “a favourite child or favourite parent”. He then added that he always carries his iPhone with him; wears an Apple Watch and keeps an iPad and Mac in his bag.

Also Watch: Apple CEO Tim Cook opens Saket store to massive crowd; view pics 

Also Watch: Tim Cook Exclusive Interview with BT: Apple’s big plans for India, what the Apple CEO said on AI in biggest tech interview of 2023

Also Read: Tim Cook Exclusive: 'India is at a tipping point', says Apple CEO from BKC store

For Unparalleled coverage of India's Businesses and Economy – Subscribe to Business Today Magazine

Published on: Apr 19, 2023, 3:54 PM IST
IN THIS STORY
Follow Us on Channel
×

Top Stories TOP STORIES

TOP VIDEOS

market today

Advertisement