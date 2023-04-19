Vada Pav or Hot Dog; Bollywood or Hollywood: Here’s what Apple’s Tim Cook prefers

At the Apple BKC launch on April 18, Apple CEO Tim Cook spoke exclusively to Business Today’s Aayush Ailawadi. When asked, in a rapid-fire, if he prefers Mumbai’s Vada Pav or New York’s Hot Dog, Cook replied with Vada Pav. The Apple CEO is set to open the doors of India’s second Apple Store, Apple Saket, in New Delhi on April 20 at 10 am.

Cook was further given a choice if he likes Bollywood or Hollywood. To this, he replied, “I love both. Last night I met a lot of Bollywood people so I'm gonna say Bollywood.”

Cook met with several Bollywood celebrities including Raveen Tandon, Maestro A.R. Rehman and influencers like Prajakta Kohli, Bhuvan Bam and more during his ongoing visit to India. He even reshared a picture by Bollywood actress Madhuri Dixit where he is enjoying a Vada Pav with the actress.

When asked about his favourite Apple device, he said that it was asking for “a favourite child or favourite parent”. He then added that he always carries his iPhone with him; wears an Apple Watch and keeps an iPad and Mac in his bag.

Thanks @madhuridixit for introducing me to my very first Vada Pav — it was delicious! https://t.co/Th40jqAEGa — Tim Cook (@tim_cook) April 17, 2023

The energy, creativity, and passion in Mumbai is incredible! We are so excited to open Apple BKC — our first store in India. pic.twitter.com/talx2ZQEMl — Tim Cook (@tim_cook) April 18, 2023