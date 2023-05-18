Vi, Ericsson complete one of the world’s largest charging consolidation programs in India

Ericsson has recently completed a significant milestone by successfully concluding the charging consolidation program for Vodafone Idea Ltd. (VIL), a leading telecom operator in India. This groundbreaking initiative involved replacing three existing Online Charging Solutions (OCS) with Ericsson Charging, thereby establishing it as the sole OCS solution across the country. Notably, this program stands as one of the largest and most successful installations of its kind worldwide.

The consolidated online charging solution, complemented by an integrated data policy architecture, not only facilitates quicker product launches but also enables more efficient operational practices.

Jagbir Singh, CTO, Vodafone Idea Limited said, “Vi successfully managed one of the world’s largest telecom network integration to set up a pan-India data network covering over 1 Bn Indians. As part of our integration, we collaborated with Ericsson for the massive Charging consolidation project enabling us to have uniformity in architecture and simplified operations.”

“This future-proof and flexible solution will not only enhance customer experience but will also enable us to launch new products and services at a faster pace. In addition, this solution enables us to control credit while letting users control their costs through flexible packaging, bonuses and discounts,” he added.

Vi (Vodafone Idea) now benefits from a streamlined prepaid charging stack, which promotes architectural uniformity in Charging and Data Policy and Charging Rules Function (PCRF), as well as in customer experience, life cycle management, product modelling and configuration, and features and functions. This achievement was made possible through the utilization of the pre-integration of the Ericsson Charging and Ericsson Policy portfolio, particularly the Ericsson Service Aware Policy Controller.

Despite the challenges posed by the ongoing pandemic, this project represents one of the first-of-its-kind initiatives globally. It successfully facilitated the migration and consolidation of over 300 million Vi subscribers onto the Ericsson Charging system, making it one of the most notable reference cases on a global scale. By adopting this solution, Vi has consolidated all other OCS to Ericsson Charging.

Amarjeet Singh, Vice President, Sales, West India, Ericsson, says: “These solutions enable Vi not only to capture and secure revenue streams but also take advantage of new digital business opportunities. Ericsson Charging will help Vi reduce its OPEX, create new advanced product offerings and superior customer experience.”

