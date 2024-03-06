Viral Rihanna video from Jamnagar: Samsung mistakenly praises video shot on iPhone

This is no news that Samsung and Apple have been competitors for their flagship phones. In a recent incident, Samsung goofed up by appreciating a video by mistake that was shot on iPhone 13 Pro Max. Popular singer Rihanna recently performed at Mukesh Ambani’s son, Anant Ambani’s pre-wedding celebrations in Jamnagar. An attendee posted a video of her performance on X, which attracted thousands of views and likes.

Rihanna performing "All Of The Lights" in India tonight. pic.twitter.com/KXYPSXMMJq — FentyStats (@FentyStats) March 1, 2024

Several users on the platform appreciated the zoom capability of the smartphone’s camera. Notably, the video includes a 10x digital zoom-in and a .5x optical zoom-out.

Responding to this post, Samsung Brazil responded, “I just came to show the power of my Galaxy S24 Ultra.” PhoneArena first spotted this comment, which was taken down afterwards.

As per the report, this video was shot on Apple iPhone 13 Pro Max. It was further clarified by the user who shot the video by posting the metadata of the video.

Since this video appeared on X, formerly known as Twitter, Apple and Android fanboys are debating about the quality of cameras even after it was established that the video was shot on iPhone 13 Pro Max.

One user wrote, “Unfortunately for them, Zoom was the only thing they felt they still had left over iPhone, they NEEDED this to be an Android. The fact that it’s a near 3-year-old iPhone model makes this all even worse for them.”

Another wrote, “One day when an Apple phone bursts into fire, Samsung fanboys will be like “We have had this for years”.

A Samsung fan wrote, “Regardless of how good this is the s23/4 ultra could have done better so this proves nothing. The iphone 15 pro max also would have done a lot Better”.

One user wrote, “I was surprised, but now that I think about it, iphones have great cameras for videos, so, yeah”

