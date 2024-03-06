Nothing Phone 2a alternatives: Realme 12 Pro 5G, OnePlus Nord 3, Samsung Galaxy A54 5G and more

Nothing launched its mid-range Nothing Phone 2a in India at a starting price of Rs 23,999. The highlights of the smartphone includes MediaTek Dimensity 7200 Pro chipset, 50MP dual rear camera setup, a 6.7-inch AMOLED display that offers a 120 Hz refresh rate, Android 14 based NothingOS 2.5 and a 5,000 mAh battery that supports 45W fast charging. Just like other Nothing smartphones, it also comes with Glyph design.

Nothing Phone 2a alternatives

Here are the top Nothing Phone 2a alternatives that you can consider buying in India.

Realme 12 Pro 5G

Price: Rs 25,999

Powered by Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 chipset, Realme 12 Pro 5G comes with a 6.7-inch curved display that offers a 120Hz refresh rate, a 50MP triple rear camera setup that includes a 32MP telephoto lens, a 5,000 mAh battery that supports 67W SuperVOOC Charging. It comes with 8GB RAM and up to 256GB of internal storage.

OnePlus Nord 3 5G

Price: Rs 28,999

OnePlus Nord 3 5G features a 6.74-inch AMOLED display that offers a 120Hz refresh rate. It is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 9000 chipset and offers up to 16GB RAM and up to 256GB internal storage. In terms of camera, it comes with a 64MP triple rear camera setup and a 16MP selfie camera. It houses a 5,000 mAh battery that supports 80W SUPERVOOC fast charging.

Samsung Galaxy A54 5G

Price: Rs 35,350

Samsung Galaxy A54 5G comes with a 6.4-inch FHD+ sAMOLED display that offers a 120Hz refresh rate. It is powered by Samsung Exynos 1380 chipset. As for photography, it comes with a 50MP triple rear camera setup and a 32MP front facing camera. It has a IP67 rating for water and dust resistance. Galaxy A54 is equipped with a 5,000 mAh battery that supports 25W fast charging.

Poco X6 Pro

Price: Rs 20,999

Poco X6 comes with a 6.67-inch pOLED display and Dimensity 8300 Ultra processor. It offers 12GB RAM and up to 512GB of internal storage. It also houses a 5,000 mAh battery that supports 67W fast charging. It is available in Racing Grey, Spectre Black and Yellow colour options on Flipkart.

