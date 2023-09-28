Viral video sparks outrage: Woman alleges denial of workspace in Mumbai due to Marathi heritage

A woman in Mumbai has made an allegation that she faced discrimination in the Mulund area due to her Marathi ethnicity. A video capturing her confrontation with a father-son duo, who reportedly denied her access to office space, has gained widespread attention on social media.

In the video, Trupti Deorukhkar can be heard expressing her dismay, saying, "How can you enforce such a rule that denies access to Maharashtrians?"

She mentioned that she was recording the video to ensure that the two men couldn't later deny their actions.

On the other hand, the men can be heard urging her to stop recording and put her phone away. When she refused, one of the men forcibly took her phone during the heated exchange.

Following the incident, the police have registered a case against the two men, and they have been taken into custody.

In addition, the woman shared a video on a social media platform (formerly Twitter), where she discussed her ordeal.

In the video, she expressed her frustration, saying, "They are displaying such arrogance while residing in Maharashtra, telling a Marathi woman that she is not welcome in this society. Where are the politicians who claim to represent 'Marathis'? This isn't just my sorrow; it's my anger. How many Marathi individuals have undergone what I experienced today? How many have been denied housing?"

This incident has garnered strong condemnation from opposition leaders. The Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) compelled the accused individuals to publicly apologise for their behaviour.

Sushma Andhare, a leader from Shiv Sena, questioned whether Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis would take action in response to this matter.

In the aftermath of this incident, the MNS posted on social media, stating, "Marathi people encounter insults, belittlement, and discrimination in some corner of Mumbai every day. Despite governing Mumbai-Maharashtra for many years, numerous political parties conveniently overlook this issue."

Nana Patole, a leader of the Maharashtra Congress, expressed his concern, asking, "Is there no longer a place for Marathi people in Mumbai?"