Virat Kohli adds new limited edition electric scooter to his garage; check details

Virat Kohli has been gifted a new electric scooter for his performance during Sunday's Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Mumbai Indians. This scooter is an RCB-themed Ampere Primus electric scooter that was launched late last week. Virat Kohli was awarded Ampere Electrifying Player of the Match and was handed over a new limited-edition electric scooter Primus by Greaves Electric Mobility CEO & ED, Sanjay Behl.

Greaves Electric Mobility will be handing over the RCB-themed Ampere Primus electric scooter to the 'electrifying player of the match' after every IPL match played by RCB. The company is the official EV partner of Royal Challengers Bangalore.

One RCB player will be handed over the limited edition scooter as an award after every match they play. For the general public interested in buying the RCB-themed Ampere Primus will be available for pre-bookings at Rs 499 for a limited period starting from the first week of April.

Commenting on this collaboration, Sanjay Behl, CEO & Executive Director, Greaves Electric Mobility Private Ltd, said, “Ampere Primus is a flagship electric scooter from Ampere which is perfectly suited for multiple usage needs of any Indian family. It has a very high appeal for modern millennial commuters with discerning tastes. The RCB-themed limited edition Ampere Primus brings to life the spirit of the team, the sport and our purpose to make Har Gully Electric.”

Greaves Electric Mobility Private Limited (GEMPL) is the electric mobility business of Greaves Cotton Limited (GCL). GEMPL claims that it has been in the business of Electric Vehicle (EV) technology, designing, and manufacturing for over 13 years. The company claims to have a user base of over 1.80 lakh customers.



