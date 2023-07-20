Vivo launches Y27 launched in India at a price of Rs 14,999

vivo has added another smartphone to its Y series lineup with the launch of the vivo Y27 in India. The smartphone features a 2.5D glass body design and a 6.64-inch FHD+ display. The phone is equipped with 6GB + 6GB extended RAM and 44W FlashCharge.

The vivo Y27 comes with a price tag of Rs 14,999 for the 6 GB+128 GB variant. Starting today, it will be available for purchase across major online platforms like Flipkart, Amazon, and vivo India e-store, as well as through partner retail stores. Consumers can choose between two colour options: Burgundy Black and Garden Green.

Specifications

The smartphone gets a flat frame and is available in both shiny and matte glass finishes. The vivo Y27 incorporates gold accents. And the phone gets a side fingerprint scanner.

The phone gets a 5000mAh battery and fast 44W FlashCharge. The smartphone also features AI-powered safe charging.

The device is powered by a MediaTek Helio G85 processor and users can get 6 GB of additional RAM through the Extended RAM 3.0 feature. The smartphone runs on FunTouch OS 13 based on Android 13.

50 MP Portrait Camera

The vivo Y27 boasts a dual-camera setup with a 50 MP main camera and a 2 MP bokeh camera. It gets features like Super Night Mode, Super Night Selfie mode, and Bokeh Flare Portrait feature. On the front, the phone gets an 8 MP front camera equipped with the Aura Screen Light feature.