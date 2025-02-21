Vivo T4x 5G launch soon: Check launch date, features, specs & other details

Vivo is gearing up to launch the Vivo T4x 5G in India as the successor to the budget-friendly Vivo T3x. While the official launch date remains undisclosed, Vivo has begun teasing the smartphone through a dedicated Flipkart microsite, indicating that the launch is imminent. The device is expected to be available for purchase exclusively on Flipkart post-launch.

Vivo T4x 5G: Expected Features and Specifications

Camera and AI Features

According to leaks, the Vivo T4x 5G will feature a 50MP AI-powered primary camera. Its performance could be boosted with AI enhancements like AI Eraser, AI Photo Enhance, and AI Document Mode. However, details about secondary cameras and other imaging features remain unknown.

Battery and Charging

One of the major highlights of the Vivo T4x 5G is its battery, which Vivo is claiming would be the "largest in its segment." It is expected that the T4x 5G could have a massive 6,500mAh battery, making it a 500mAh increase from the 6,000mAh cell found in the Vivo T3x. It remains to be seen whether the charging speed will see an upgrade from the 44W fast charging offered in its predecessor.

Processor and Performance

While the information hasn't officially been revealed, it is expected that the smartphone will be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7300 chipset, which has reportedly achieved an impressive AnTuTu benchmark score of over 728,000.

Design, Colours, and Other Features

The T4x 5G could introduce a Dynamic Light feature, which will provide custom lighting effects for notifications when the phone is placed face-down. The device is expected to be available in Pronto Purple and Marine Blue colour options.

Vivo T4x 5G: Expected Price and Availability

According to leaks, the Vivo T4X 5G will be priced under ₹15,000, making it a competitive offering in the budget 5G segment.

As the official launch date approaches, more details about the device’s display, charging speed, and additional features are expected to be revealed. Until now, take this information with a grain of salt.