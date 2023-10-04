Vivo V29, Vivo V29 Pro launched in India; check price, features, other details

Chinese smartphone manufacturer Vivo has launched its latest models, the Vivo V29 and Vivo V29 Pro, in India. These new models, which succeed the Vivo V27 lineup, come with a curved AMOLED display. The size and design of the Vivo V29 and V29 Pro are similar. The primary differences lie within the chipset and the camera setup of both the devices.

Vivo V29, Vivo V29 Pro Price

The Vivo V29 is priced at Rs 32,999 for the 8GB/128GB version and Rs 36,999 for the 12GB + 256GB model. The handset is available in Himalayan Blue, Majestic Red, and Space Black colours. The Vivo V29 Pro is priced at Rs 39,999 for the 8GB/256GB model and Rs 42,999 for the 12GB/256GB variant. This phone will be sold in Himalayan Blue and Space Black colours.

Availability

Pre-booking for the Vivo V29 Pro will start later today and it will be on sale starting from October 10th. The Vivo V29 will be on sale from October 17th. Both phones will be available via the Vivo website, Flipkart, Reliance Digital, and offline stores.

Offers

The company is offering a Rs 3,500 instant discount via HDFC and SBO card when purchased online and up to Rs 3,500 additional exchange bonus. For offline purchases, Vivo is offering up to 10 percent cashback, a 40 percent discount on V-Sheild protection, and a Rs 4,000 Vivo upgrade bonus.

Features

Both phones feature a 6.78-inch AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and a punch-hole cutout for the selfie snapper. The vanilla Vivo V29 is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G paired with Adreno GPU, while the V29 Pro comes with the MediaTek Dimensity 8200 SoC.

The Vivo V29 comes in 8GB + 128GB and 12GB + 256GB storage variants. While Vivo V29 Pro is available in 8GB/256GB and 12GB/256GB versions. Both models run on Android 13-based Funtouch OS 13.

The camera setup on the Vivo V29 includes a 50MP primary sensor with OIS, an 8MP ultra-wide angle lens, and a 2MP monochrome sensor. There is also a 50MP front camera for selfies and video chats. The Vivo V29 Pro also has the same 50MP primary camera with OIS, a 12MP portrait lens and an 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens.

Both models pack a 4,600mAh battery with support for 80W fast charging.

