Vivo V40 series launching today in India with Zeiss optics: How to watch livestream, expected specs and more

Vivo is set to launch its latest V-series smartphones in India today, with the Vivo V40 and Vivo V40 Pro taking centre stage. The company is continuing its focus on delivering a flagship-level camera experience in the mid-range segment, introducing Zeiss lenses to the standard V40 model for the first time.

The launch event will be livestreamed across Vivo's social media channels at 12 PM IST.

Vivo V40: Expected Specifications

While full details will be revealed at the launch, the Vivo V40's specifications are expected to mirror the European variant:

Display: 6.78-inch AMOLED display with a 1260x2800 resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate.

Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 3.

RAM: 8GB.

Storage: 256GB (non-expandable).

Rear Cameras: Dual 50MP cameras (wide-angle and ultra-wide), both with 4K video recording.

Front Camera: 50MP with 4K video recording.

Battery: 5,500mAh with 80W fast charging.

Software: Android 14 with Funtouch OS.

Design: Sleek and modern with an IP68 rating for water and dust resistance. Available in Stellar Silver and Nebula Purple.

Vivo is emphasising both the performance and camera capabilities of the V40. Powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 processor and 8GB of RAM, the company promises a smooth and responsive user experience, particularly for demanding tasks like multitasking and gaming.