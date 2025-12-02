vivo X300 series launched in India with 200MP camera; see price and offers

Vivo India has today unveiled its latest flagship smartphones, the vivo X300 and X300 Pro, marking their debut in the Indian market. The new series emphasises advanced mobile photography through a continued co-engineering partnership with ZEISS and introduces the new intelligent OriginOS 6 operating system. The devices are manufactured in India at vivo's Greater Noida facility.

Key Specifications and Imaging Focus

Both the X300 and X300 Pro are powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 9500 chipset and feature a 200MP ZEISS Ultra-Clear Imaging System, promising high clarity and colour accuracy. The phones also include two dedicated processing chips: the vivo V3+ chip for post-processing and an exclusive VS1 chip for pre-processing.

The vivo X300 is positioned as a compact flagship tuned for natural portraits, featuring a 200MP ZEISS Main Camera with vivo’s Portrait Engine.

The vivo X300 Pro is equipped with a 200MP ZEISS APO Telephoto Camera and introduces India’s first Telephoto Bird Shots feature, which uses ZEISS Mirotar Telephoto Style Bokeh for long-range nature photography. It also supports the vivo ZEISS 2.35x Telephoto Extender Kit, which, when combined, offers up to 8.5x optical zoom. The Pro model includes a 6510mAh battery with 90W FlashCharge and wireless charging, while the X300 has a 6040mAh battery with 90W FlashCharge.

New Software and AI Features

The series is the first in India to launch with the all-new OriginOS 6 out of the box, which is designed for speed and enhanced security. Vivo has committed to providing five years of OS upgrades and seven years of security updates for both devices.

Additional features include:

AI Landscape Master: A creative mode that intelligently adjusts colour balance and tone for different environments, such as deserts, snow, and islands.

Adaptive Flash System: An enhanced flash system on both models for brighter, more natural illumination, supporting multiple focal lengths for clear night portraits.

Google Gemini: Integration with the AI assistant, which includes access to features like Circle to Search and Veo 3, Google’s AI video generator.

Pricing and Availability

vivo X300 (Summit Red, Mist Blue, Elite Black): 12GB+256GB: Rs 75,999, 12GB+512GB: Rs 81,999, 16GB+512GB: Rs 85,999

vivo X300 Pro (Elite Black, Dune Gold): 16GB+512GB: Rs 109,999

Consumers can avail of various launch offers, including up to 10% instant cashback from select banking partners and an exchange bonus. Users purchasing the optional Telephoto Extender Kit (priced at Rs 18,999) can get a flat Rs 4,000 discount on the bundle. Jio unlimited 5G users are also offered 18 months of the Google Gemini Pro plan.

The vivo X300 and X300 Pro will go on sale across major retail partners, Flipkart, Amazon, and vivo India's e-store, starting December 10, 2025.