Vodafone Idea launches 5G services in Bengaluru with unlimited 5G plans: Check all details

Vodafone Idea (Vi) has announced the commercial rollout of its 5G services in Bengaluru, starting 11 June. The launch marks a major step in Vi’s ongoing 5G expansion, adding India’s technology hub to its existing 5G footprint in Delhi-NCR, Mumbai, Patna, and Chandigarh.

The company stated that Vi 5G aims to deliver faster data speeds, lower latency, and improved connectivity for both consumers and enterprises. The Bengaluru launch is part of Vi’s broader plan to introduce 5G services across all 17 priority circles, where it holds spectrum rights, by August 2025.

Vi 5G Plans in Bengaluru

To support the rollout, Vi has introduced a range of 5G-enabled prepaid and postpaid plans. Prepaid options start at ₹299 and offer 1GB of data per day for 28 days, while ₹349 and ₹365 plans include 1.5GB and 2GB of daily data, respectively. All of these plans currently come with unlimited 5G data under an introductory offer. For long-term users, the ₹3,599 plan provides 2GB daily data for 365 days, also with unlimited 5G usage.

Postpaid customers can choose from Vi Max plans starting at ₹451, with options priced at ₹551 and ₹751 offering up to 150GB of monthly data. Vi is currently the only telecom provider in India to offer unlimited 5G on plans with under 2GB of daily data.

Which devices support Vi 5G?

Vi 5G services will be accessible on all smartphones launched after 1 January 2020 that support VoLTE. Users are advised to check for 5G signal availability in their phone settings and restart their device to activate the service.

The company has also introduced a dedicated microsite detailing its 5G plans and network features.

Anand Dani, Business Head – Karnataka, Vodafone Idea, said: “We’re excited to bring Vi 5G to Bengaluru, a city that stands at the forefront of tech and digital innovation. With our next-gen 5G and enhanced 4G network, we aim to deliver enhanced experience to our users.”

Vi has partnered with Samsung to deploy energy-efficient infrastructure and AI-powered Self-Organising Networks (SON), aimed at improving performance and reducing environmental impact. High-transmit-power, multi-technology radios have also been integrated to boost efficiency.

Further details about Vi’s 5G coverage, supported devices, and plan eligibility are available on the company’s website.