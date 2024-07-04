Vodafone Idea plans get costlier: Check out new prices of data plans

Starting today, Vodafone Idea price hike on prepaid and postpaid plans have come into effect. This comes after Airtel and Jio also hiked the prices in India. Here’s a quick look at the new and old prices of the Vodafone Idea plans.

Vodafone Idea prepaid plans new prices

In terms of prepaid plans, the Rs 179 plan is now available for Rs 199. It offers 28 days of validity, 2GB data along with 300 SMS and unlimited calling. Another plan that was priced at Rs 459 is now available at Rs 509. It comes with 84 days of validity, 6GB of data, unlimited calls and 300 SMS. Lastly, Rs 1,999 prepaid plan, up from Rs 1,799, now offers 24GB of data, unlimited calling and 300 SMS for 365 days.

In terms of daily data plans, the Rs 299 plan was previously priced at Rs 269. It offers 1 GB of daily data, unlimited calling and 100 SMS daily for 28 days. Earlier priced at Rs 299, Rs 349 plan now offers 1.5GB of daily data, unlimited data from midnight to 6am, weekend data rollover, unlimited calling, 100 SMS daily for 28 days. The Rs 379 plan, earlier priced at Rs 319, offers 2GB daily data with additional benefits for a month.

Jio price hike

Reliance Jio also increased prices of its plan in India starting July 3. The two annual prepaid plans which include one priced at Rs 1,559 and the other at Rs 2,999. After the price hike, the Rs 1,559 plan will be available at Rs 1899 and the Rs 2,999 plan will be sold for Rs 3,599. The Rs 1,899 plan provides a validity of 336 days and 24 GB of data. The Rs 3,599 plan provides a validity of 365 days and it provides 2.5GB data per day.

Airtel price hike

The cheaper of the two Airtel plans is currently priced at Rs 1,799 and it is hiked to Rs 1,999. It provides 24GB of data, similar to Jio’s affordable plan. The plan is available for a full 365 days.

The second annual plan is also valid for 365 days and it was priced at Rs 2,999. The price is hiked to Rs 3,599. However, Airtel only offers 2GB data per day, compared to Reliance Jio’s 2.5 GB data per day for the same cost.