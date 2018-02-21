Vodafone launches new data plan at Rs 158 with 1GB data per day

Vodafone has an answer to Reliance Jio and Bharti Airtel in terms of new combo plans for pre-paid users. The company has launched a couple of plans that focus on the entry level data packs. The telecom industry giant has launched one plan at Rs 158 and another at Rs 151.

While we have two plans here, one plan is decisively better than the other. The Rs 158 plan gives the user unlimited call (with terms and conditions) and 1GB of data per day for a validity of 28 days. The Rs 151 plan also comes with the same validity of 28 days but on the data front, it just offers 1GB of data for the same period.

However, there is one benefit of getting the latter. The Rs 151 pack gives you unlimited calling in the real sense. With the Rs 158 plan, the user can only get 250minutes (4.1 hours) of talk time per day and 1000 minutes (16.6 hours) of talktime per week.

Despite the limitations, the Rs 158 plan will be a good fit for most subscribers. The extra 27GB per month can go a long way without limiting browsing and downloading content. The plans are currently available in a few circles only but are expected to be launched across other regions soon.

Reliance Jio has a Rs 149 plan that comes with more data for the same time period. The user will get 1.5GB of data per day for a period of 28 days which amounts to 42GB data. The plan includes free voice calling and free messages up to 100 per day.

Airtel on the other hand is offering 1.4GB of data per day at Rs 199. The pack also gives access to unlimited calling and 100 free text messages per day.