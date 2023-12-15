Vu Technologies announces global expansion, enters Middle Eastern market

Marking a significant milestone in its international growth strategy, home-grown Vu Technologies has launched in Middle East. To start with, two of the best-selling series of Vu Televisions - Vu Masterpieces Glo QLED TV and Vu GloLED TV - will be made available to the Middle Eastern audience. The televisions will be available at strategic partner locations and key distributors, including Sharaf DG, Amazon, Safari Mall, Simpex, Alshan, Metro, Seven Wonders, Lulu and more.

Devita Saraf, Founder, Chairperson and CEO of Vu Group told Business Today, “We've expanded our business to the Middle East and the idea over the next few years is to take this brand more global.”

Vu’s Masterpiece Glo QLED TV boasts Real 4K Quantum Dot Technology with 120Hz refresh and coupled with Dolby Vision IQ. It features 800nits peak brightness and a full array of local dimming, and a 100W DJ Sound system with a built-in subwoofer and Dolby Atmos surround sound. It will be available in 75, 65 and 55 inches with Armani Gold aesthetics and a sleek design.

The Vu GloLED TV, on the other hand, features 4K Glo Panel, Dolby Vision IQ, and 104W DJ Sound with build-in subwoofer for cinematic experience. To be available in 50, 55 and 65 inches, the 4k panel boasts 400Nits brightness and an 94% color range. The tv is equipped with Dolby Vision IQ and Dolby Atmos. Vu Technologies claims that the Glo AI Processor onboard, coupled with a robust graphics engine, enhances performance for a responsive user experience.

Catering to customers in the Middle East, Vu Televisions support Google and Netflix along with many other streaming apps, and have dedicated Cricket Mode and Cinema Mode.

“At VuTelevisions, we are not just offering luxury televisions. We are delivering a fusion of state-of-the-art technology and award-winning aesthetics. Entering the vibrant market of the Middle East is a strategic move for Vu Televisions, and we are excited to introduce our revolutionary viewing experience to the discerning customers of this emerging hub. We believe our cutting-edge masterpieces fit with the high-tech enthusiasts gathered from around the world in this dynamic region,” adds Saraf.

Founded in California in 2006, Vu Televisions has sold over 3 million products in large-size and 4K TVs.