Want a small and compact iPhone? Now might be your last chance to get one

Apple iPhone 15 launch is just hours from now. The launch of the new iPhone 15 series may be a good time to upgrade. But fans of smaller iPhones may have their last chance to get their hands on a brand new mini iPhone. A tweet by Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman suggests that the stocks of the iPhone 13 mini are going down. Some foreign media websites have reported an increase in waiting period for the iPhone 13 mini. In India, the wait is not very long as buyers in parts of Delhi can expect it to be delivered in 3-4 days. The buyer also has the option to pick-up their purchase from the Apple Store.

The mini-series made its debut with the iPhone 12 launch and Apple continued to offer the device in the following 13 series. However, that was the last of it. Primarily due to lower demand, Apple decided to make a switch from the compact 5.4-inch form factor to a massive 6.7-inch screen on the iPhone 14 Plus. This year, Apple will be continuing with the bigger format. In India, the iPhone 13 mini is available in all configurations but that could change after the launch of the new iPhone 15 series.

From a buyer's point of view, some of the reasons for the lower sales could be attributed to the smaller battery size, leading to lesser standby time or else. Another reason could be the trend of larger screens and the standard iPhone's 6.1-inch screen was compact enough for many.

iPhone 15 series launch

Apple is conducting the ‘Wonderlust’ event on September 12 and the event will go LIVE in India at 10:30 pm. The American tech company will be announcing the iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Plus, iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max. The biggest highlights in the iPhone 15 Series will be the following:

iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus: The biggest improvement in the non-Pro models will come in the form of the camera module as well as the dynamic island. Apple is finally getting rid of the notch that was first introduced in the iPhone X series.

iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max: Apple will be trying hard to push buyers to get the pro models. It will not only get the latest 3nm A17 Bionic chip but also a new titanium frame which will be lighter and sturdier than the stainless steel found in the iPhone 14 Pro series. Further distinguishing the Pro and Pro Max, Apple will opt for a periscope camera on the Pro Max which is expected to offer 6x optical zoom.

Another big change coming to iPhones this year is the use of USB Type-C. The phones are expected to do away with the lightning cable that was introduced in the year 2012 with the iPhone 5.

Also read: Apple iPhone 15 Pro, iPhone 15 Pro Max to be thicker but lighter; all dimensions revealed

Also read: Apple 'Wonderlust' event: Here's what iPhone 15 and 15 Pro might look like in new colours