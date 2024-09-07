Watch Boeing Starliner's landing LIVE as NASA's Sunita Williams says final goodbye to Calypso from space

As the clock ticked towards midnight on September 6, 2024, the eyes of space enthusiasts and the general public alike are fixed on the skies, awaiting the dramatic return of Boeing's Starliner spacecraft. This is not just any return; it marks the conclusion of a journey that began 14 years ago with high hopes but faced significant challenges through its tenure.

The uncrewed Starliner is scheduled to initiate its deorbit burn at 11:17 p.m. EDT, setting the spacecraft on a trajectory back through Earth's atmosphere. This burn will be crucial, slowing the spacecraft enough to allow gravity to pull it back towards Earth. The targeted landing site is the White Sands Space Harbor in New Mexico, a location chosen for its vast, flat expanse, ideal for spacecraft landings.

The descent will not just be a test of Starliner's heat shield but also of its parachute system, redesigned after previous tests. The successful deployment of these parachutes, followed by airbags, will be critical for a soft touchdown, expected around 12:03 a.m. EDT on September 7.

The post-landing news conference is scheduled for 1:30 a.m. EDT.

NASA astronauts offered encouraging words to the Mission Control team overseeing the undocking of Boeing's Starliner from the ISS.

Sunita Williams and Butch Wilmore, who are staying aboard the ISS while the uncrewed Starliner returns to Earth, voiced their confidence in the flight control team handling the capsule's return.

"It's time to bring Calypso home. You've got this," Williams said about the Starliner. "We're here supporting you. Bring her back safely to Earth."

Starliner, carrying NASA astronauts Butch Wilmore and Suni Williams, embarked on its inaugural crewed mission on June 5, successfully docking with the International Space Station (ISS) the following day. However, the mission, intended to demonstrate Boeing's capability to ferry astronauts to space, encountered hurdles. Issues with helium leaks and malfunctioning reaction control thrusters during the approach to the ISS raised concerns about the spacecraft's reliability for the return trip.

After weeks of analysis and deliberation, NASA made the unprecedented decision on August 24 to have Starliner return to Earth without its crew. This decision underscored the priority of astronaut safety, opting for astronauts Wilmore and Williams to stay aboard the ISS and return on a SpaceX Dragon spacecraft in February 2025.

