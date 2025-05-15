Waymo hit the brakes on robotaxis in US; Should India even start the engine?

Waymo, Alphabet’s autonomous driving unit, has recalled more than 1,200 self-driving vehicles after a string of low-speed collisions involving stationary objects like gates and chains. The move, revealed through regulatory filings made public this week, comes as U.S. authorities continue investigating the safety of its driverless system.

The recall affected 1,212 vehicles running on Waymo’s fifth-generation software. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) said it had logged at least 22 incidents where robotaxis hit objects a human driver would likely avoid. None of the collisions caused injuries, and Waymo says it deployed a software update late last year to resolve the issue.

Advertisement

Related Articles

“All affected vehicles were updated by December 26, 2024,” the company said in its notice, marking its third software-related recall in a year.

Waymo’s fleet has since been upgraded to a sixth-generation system. The company now operates over 1,500 driverless vehicles across Phoenix, Los Angeles, Austin, and San Francisco, delivering more than 250,000 paid rides every week.

Could This Technology Work in India?

The Waymo case also reignites a broader question: Are Indian roads ready for self-driving cars? The answer, while complex, offers both significant potential and serious challenges.

India's autonomous vehicle market is projected to grow from USD 2.6 billion in 2024 to over USD 23 billion by 2033, driven by urbanisation, EV adoption, and smart mobility initiatives. However, the ground realities are vastly different from those in US cities like San Francisco or Phoenix.

Advertisement

Most Indian roads lack clear lane markings, standardised signage, or reliable high-definition mapping, which are essentials for AV systems to function safely. Inconsistent road quality, unpredictable traffic patterns, and a high volume of two-wheelers and jaywalkers make India one of the most difficult environments for AV deployment.

The regulatory framework is also important. While the Motor Vehicles (Amendment) Act, 2019 enables pilot testing, India lacks a comprehensive framework to regulate liability, data privacy, insurance, and AV certification.

India also lacks the tech stack required for widespread AV adoption. AVs require constant, high-speed data transmission and robust vehicle-to-infrastructure communication. These remain underdeveloped in most Indian cities.

Despite the obstacles, local innovation is emerging. Bengaluru-based startup Minus Zero is developing an "Android for self-driving cars", a platform intended to help AVs navigate chaotic environments without relying solely on LiDAR or GPS. Meanwhile, global interest is rising: Uber is reportedly planning to introduce driverless cabs in India through a partnership with Waymo.

Advertisement

There’s no doubt that autonomous vehicles could be transformative in India. The country recorded approximately 1.68 lakh road fatalities in 2022, with speeding responsible for nearly 70%. AVs, if properly implemented, could reduce traffic-related deaths by more than 90%, according to global estimates. Combined with electric vehicle platforms, autonomous cars could cut harmful emissions by as much as 60%.

Yet for all this promise, real-world deployment remains distant. Experts agree that while AVs might eventually serve niche roles, such as closed-campus logistics, mining, or controlled shuttle routes, broad consumer adoption on public roads is likely a decade away.