'We can all agree Elon isn't serious': Mark Zuckerberg decides to move on from Musk vs Zuck cage fight

Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg has issued a statement on the much-anticipated fight with Elon Musk. After months of to and fro about the date and location of the 'cage fight' between the two billionaires, Zuckerberg has decided to 'move on'. In a post on Threads, Zuck said that he offered a real deal for the fight but Musk wouldn't confirm and then he went on to disclose that he needs surgery, which could take months to recover from.

In his post, Zuckerberg said, "I think we can all agree Elon isn't serious and it's time to move on. I offered a real date. Dana White offered to make this a legit competition for charity. Elon won't confirm a date, then says he needs surgery, and now asks to do a practice round in my backyard instead."

Despite the recent announcement, Zuckerberg has not written off the prospects of a fight completely. He said that if Elon ever gets serious about a real date and an event, he can reach out to Zuckerberg. The Meta CEO has decided to focus on other competitors, who "take the sport seriously."

Zuckerberg further added, "If Elon ever gets serious about a real date and official event, he knows how to reach me. Otherwise, time to move on. I'm going to focus on competing with people who take the sport seriously."

Musk offered details about the fight

Last week, Elon Musk announced that the fight between the two billionaires will be managed by their own foundations and not the UFC. He also said that the fight will be live-streamed on both Meta and X from 'Ancient Rome'. Musk also said that he has spoken with Italy's Prime Minister.

Musk said, "The fight will be managed by my and Zuck’s foundations (not UFC). Livestream will be on this platform and Meta. Everything in camera frame will be ancient Rome, so nothing modern at all. I spoke to the PM of Italy and Minister of Culture. They have agreed on an epic location."

