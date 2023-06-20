‘We do not collect any data on SMS, calls’: Realme clarifies after being accused of collecting personal user data

Realme is currently under investigation regarding its data collection practices following the discovery of a particular setting. The smartphone manufacturer has now said that it not breaking any rules by collecting user data and is “strictly in compliance with Android security mechanisms”.

A Twitter user recently shared a screenshot of a new Realme feature called ‘Enhanced Intelligent Services’ accusing the company of collecting user data including SMS, Call logs, location info and more. This issue was acknowledged by Union Minister of Electronics and Technology in India, Rajeev Chandrasekhar who assured that the issue will be “tested and checked”.

In the tweet, the user also pointed out that the permission to collect this data under this feature is “On” by default. He wrote, “Indian users are kept in dark to share their data without their consent. This is basically forced consent, since it's on by default. Is this data being sent to China?"

The company has released a statement, clarifying the situation at hand.

“We would like to clarify that the enhanced intelligent services feature is linked to optimising device usage to ensure that consumers get better battery life and temperature performance. However, contrary to the current description, we do not collect any data on SMS, phone calls, schedules, etc,” their statement read.

“All data processed in this service is encrypted and stored in encrypted hardware within the user’s device strictly in compliance with Android security mechanisms. This data is completely stored within the device and is not shared anywhere else or uploaded on the cloud. We place great emphasis on user privacy protection, the enhanced intelligent services feature can be manually turned on or off basis the needs of the consumers. The company complies with the local laws and regulations,” the statement further added.

Business Today has also verified the "Enhanced Intelligent Services" setting in Realme 11 Pro 5G. Here's the screenshot of the same:

Realme 11 Pro 5G screenshot

