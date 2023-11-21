‘I wake up at…’: Dua Lipa interviews Apple CEO Tim Cook and asks what it takes to run the world's largest company

During a recent BBC interview with British pop sensation Dua Lipa, Apple's CEO Tim Cook delved into an array of subjects, spanning from Apple's technological ethos to their environmental initiatives and the trajectory of artificial intelligence. The candid conversation extended to Cook's personal insights and the vibrant tapestry of Apple's internal culture.

According to Cook, he starts his day before the sun peeks over the horizon. Rising at an early 4 am, Cook dives into the day's proceedings with a meticulous routine.

First things first – Cook embarks on his day-long journey with a ritualistic perusal of emails. This isn't just any inbox; it's a direct connection to the voices of Apple's lifeblood – the customers and employees. From customers' adorations to their suggestions for change, according to Cook he diligently listens, absorbing the diverse sentiments that shape Apple's narrative. "It's a way to stay grounded in terms of what the community is feeling," Cook told Lipa.

Cook then ventures into another crucial facet of his day: physical fitness. An ardent believer in the symbiotic relationship between a healthy body and a sharp mind, he dedicates an hour to the gym for rigorous strength training with a disciplined focus that excludes any distractions. “During that period of time at all I never check my phone okay uh I'm just totally focused on working out,” Cook said.

Refreshed and invigorated, Cook transitions to the office. He said that he is drawn to the synergy that arises from collective brilliance. "1 plus 1 equals three," he beams.

Throughout the day, Cook navigates through a meticulously crafted schedule, dividing his time among various teams. Engaging with product development, marketing strategies, and the executive cadre, he tackles the challenges of the day with an astute blend of strategy and passion.

“Fundamentally we all believe that 1 plus 1 equals three. That your idea plus my idea is better than the individual ideas of their own. I love that and so things like that go on all day long. I'll divide the day in terms of spending time with product teams or spending time with marketing teams or spending time with the executive team and we're either handling issues of the day or hopefully our balance is more on working on future stuff and thinking about what’s next,” Cook told Lipa.

