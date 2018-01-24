WEF 2018: Alibaba founder Jack Ma says AI, big data pose threat to human being

A day after Prime Minister Narendra Modi struck a chord with business and political leaders at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Jack Ma , founder and Executive Chairman of Chinese ecommerce giant Alibaba, took the centre stage in one of the sessions at the alpine resort of Davos and talked about the impact of technology, artificial intelligence, role of women business leaders in today's world and globalization. Ma warned that latest technologies like AI and big data are a threat and would disable people instead of empowering them.

On the impact of technology, Ma said: "We are very lucky because the world is in big transformation mode because of technology. Though this revolution will create successful leaders and opportunities, every new technology will also create social problems. The first technology revolution caused the First World War and the second technology revolution caused the Second World War. Now we have the third the tech revolution. If the third world war happens, it should be fought against disease, pollution and poverty, not against each other."

Ma said there's a need to work together or "human beings are going to fight each other as each technology revolution has made the world unbalanced."

The Chinese business magnate said if any companies want to operate with wisdom and care, they have to give priority to women employees. "Total 37 per cent of the senior management members in Alibaba are women."

Ma echoed Prime Minister Modi's views on globalization and said it can't be stopped. "No one can stop globalisation, no one can stop trade. If trade stops, the world stops. It is our generation's responsibility to improve trade between countries not cause hurdles in it."

Talking about artificial intelligence (AI), Jack Ma said the AI and big data are a threat to human being. "Technology should enable people not disable them. We should spend money on technology that empowers us and makes life better. The AI and robots are going to kill a lot of jobs as machines will replace humans in future."