What careers to choose in the era of ChatGPT-like AI? Elon Musk answers

Tesla CEO Elon Musk shared his perspective on advising young individuals about career choices in the era of artificial intelligence (AI). During an interaction on Twitter Spaces with CNBC reporter David Faber, Musk was quizzed about career options that he would suggest to his own children. Musk admittedly said that it is a tough question to answer, despite being at the frontlines of the fast-paced tech world.

Musk responded by encouraging individuals, including his own children, to pursue their passions and interests when considering career paths. He emphasized the importance of finding fulfillment in the work one chooses and striving to be as useful as possible to society. While acknowledging the potential scenario where AI surpasses human capabilities in various professions, Musk underscored the significance of seeking meaning beyond mere job performance.

Furthermore, Musk contemplated the existential aspect of finding purpose and fulfillment in a world where AI might outperform humans in their respective fields. He admitted that pondering this too intensely could be dispiriting and demotivating. Reflecting on the dedication and sacrifices he made to build his companies, Musk questioned the value of his efforts in the face of rapidly advancing AI technology. However, he stressed the need for deliberate suspension of disbelief to maintain motivation and drive.

Explaining his take, Musk said, "If we do get to the sort of like magic genie situation where you can ask the AI for anything. And let’s say it’s even the benign scenario – let’s say it’s benign scenario, how do we actually find fulfilment? You know, how do we find meaning in life if the AI could do your job better than you can? I mean, if I think about it too hard, it can be just dispiriting and demotivating."

Ultimately, Musk's advice to young individuals embarking on their careers resonates with his own journey—engage in work that genuinely interests and fulfills them while positively contributing to society. By pursuing their passions and leveraging their unique strengths, individuals can navigate the challenges posed by AI and find meaningful ways to coexist with advancing technology.

