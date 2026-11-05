What is a Voluntary Exit Offer? Meta, Microsoft and Google packages explained

READ THIS: Meta joins Microsoft and Google in offering voluntary exits to employees: Report

What is a Voluntary Exit Offer?

A Voluntary Exit Offer (VEO) is a company-initiated programme that allows eligible employees to leave their jobs in exchange for financial compensation and, in some cases, additional benefits such as health insurance, career counselling or retraining assistance.

Unlike conventional layoffs, voluntary exit programmes allow eligible employees to accept or decline an offer within a specified period. Companies use these schemes to reduce headcount, reorganise departments and align staffing with changing business priorities.

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The benefits generally depend on salary, years of service, employee level, location and company policy. Employees must evaluate the financial implications carefully, as accepting an offer means giving up future salary from their existing roles.

Which companies are offering voluntary exit packages?

Meta: Proposed voluntary departures in France

Meta is reportedly negotiating a voluntary departure programme that could affect around 100 employees out of its approximately 300-person workforce in France, according to French publication La Lettre, cited by India Today.

The proposal uses a French employment mechanism known as rupture conventionnelle collective (RCC), or collective contractual termination. It involves negotiations with employee representatives and trade unions to establish the terms of a collective voluntary departure programme.

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Under the reported proposal, employees could receive severance equivalent to 2.15 months of salary for every year of service. The package also includes 10 months of mobility leave paid at 80% of gross salary. Support for professional retraining or setting up a business is reportedly under consideration.

Negotiations have reportedly been underway since July 2026, with November 5 set as the application deadline. The final terms depend on the negotiations, and the proposal does not establish that a similar scheme will be introduced in other countries.

The development comes amid Meta's broader workforce restructuring. In May, Meta laid off 8,000 employees and decided to shift around 7,000 roles to expand its AI efforts.

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Microsoft: Voluntary exit offer across four countries

Microsoft announced its Voluntary Exit Offer on October 26, 2026, for eligible employees in participating organisations across India, the United States, the United Kingdom and Canada. Microsoft offered its Voluntary Exit Offer (VEO) to around 60,000 eligible employees across all 4 countries.

The programme covers eligible employees at internal job level 70 and below, although not everyone at these levels qualifies. Participation depends on organisational requirements, customer commitments and business priorities.

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For employees in India, reports indicate that the package includes one month's base salary for every completed year of service, alongside health insurance and career transition assistance. Eligible Indian employees have reportedly been given until December 1 to decide whether to accept the offer.

Microsoft has offered VEO to around 60,000 employees in 2026, and around 3000 accepted VEO, as reported.

Google: Buyout offers in five countries

Google has expanded its voluntary buyout programme to selected employees in Canada, France, Germany, Japan and Switzerland. The initiative was introduced by some teams in 2025 and expanded internationally in June 2026.

The programme does not cover every employee or department. Eligibility depends on location and business unit, with certain strategically important functions excluded from earlier offers.

In Switzerland, employees accepting the reported offer received one month's salary for every year of service, capped at 12 months' salary. Exact terms in other countries have not been publicly disclosed, and Google has not announced the total number of employees eligible for or accepting the latest offers.

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What benefits should employees expect?

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Employees considering voluntary exit offers should examine the complete package rather than focusing only on the headline payout.

Financial compensation: Severance may depend on years of service, base salary or gross salary. Employees should confirm the calculation method, payment date, tax treatment and applicable limits.

Health insurance: Some programmes include continued medical coverage. Employees should check its duration, family coverage and any premiums payable after departure.

Career transition support: Career counselling, retraining, job-placement assistance and professional development resources can help employees prepare for new roles or industries.

Time to plan: Compensation can provide a financial cushion while employees search for jobs, pursue further education, establish a business or change careers.

Mobility leave: Meta's reported proposal in France includes 10 months of mobility leave at 80% of gross salary, subject to the final agreement.

Employees should also clarify what happens to unvested stock awards, bonuses, pension contributions, unused leave, notice periods and contractual obligations, as these can significantly affect the overall value of an offer.