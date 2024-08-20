What is Infosys' 'Power' Programme? A new hiring strategy that pays up to Rs 9 lakh salary to freshers

Infosys has reportedly introduced a new hiring programme called the 'Power' programme, which offers higher salaries to fresh graduates. According to a report by The Economic Times, this new initiative is part of their campus placement drive and is designed to attract top talent by offering salaries as high as Rs 9 lakh per year. This is significantly more than the standard entry-level salary at Infosys, which typically ranges from Rs 3 to 3.5 lakh per year.

The 'Power' programme targets students with strong coding, programming, and software skills. Those who pass the specialised tests and interviews can expect to receive salary packages between Rs 4 lakh and Rs 9 lakh per year, depending on their skills and performance.

Infosys's new programme is similar to a scheme launched by Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), another major IT company in India. TCS's 'Prime' programme offers freshers with specialised skills salaries ranging from Rs 9 to 11 lakh per year. TCS also offers different pay scales under other categories like 'Ninja' (Rs 3.6 lakh per year) and 'Digital' (Rs 7.5 lakh per year).

Infosys plans to hire 15,000 to 20,000 freshers in the financial year 2025, despite a recent slowdown in the tech industry. Many IT companies, including Infosys, had to reduce their employee numbers in the past year due to a drop in business. However, with the growing demand for digital transformation services, companies are now looking to hire candidates with specialised skills in areas like cloud computing, artificial intelligence (AI), machine learning (ML), and cybersecurity.