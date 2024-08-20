scorecardresearch
Business Today
Subscribe
PMS Today US News India UPSTART Weather BT Shorts NRI Education Election
BT Golf BT Mindrush BT Best Banks
Clear all
Search

COMPANIES

No Data Found

NEWS

No Data Found
Sign in Subscribe
events
Special
  • BT tech today
  • BT 500 wealth creators summit
  • Economic Indicators
News
TECHNOLOGY
News
What is Infosys' 'Power' Programme? A new hiring strategy that pays up to Rs 9 lakh salary to freshers

Feedback

What is Infosys' 'Power' Programme? A new hiring strategy that pays up to Rs 9 lakh salary to freshers

Infosys has launched a new hiring programme called 'Power,' offering higher salaries to fresh graduates. This initiative is part of their campus placement drive aimed at attracting top talent.

Join Our WhatsApp Channel
Infosys share price: The stock has once again gauged momentum and reverted to reclaim its lifetime high, an analyst said. Infosys share price: The stock has once again gauged momentum and reverted to reclaim its lifetime high, an analyst said.

Infosys has reportedly introduced a new hiring programme called the 'Power' programme, which offers higher salaries to fresh graduates. According to a report by The Economic Times, this new initiative is part of their campus placement drive and is designed to attract top talent by offering salaries as high as Rs 9 lakh per year. This is significantly more than the standard entry-level salary at Infosys, which typically ranges from Rs 3 to 3.5 lakh per year.

Related Articles

The 'Power' programme targets students with strong coding, programming, and software skills. Those who pass the specialised tests and interviews can expect to receive salary packages between Rs 4 lakh and Rs 9 lakh per year, depending on their skills and performance.

Infosys's new programme is similar to a scheme launched by Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), another major IT company in India. TCS's 'Prime' programme offers freshers with specialised skills salaries ranging from Rs 9 to 11 lakh per year. TCS also offers different pay scales under other categories like 'Ninja' (Rs 3.6 lakh per year) and 'Digital' (Rs 7.5 lakh per year).

Infosys plans to hire 15,000 to 20,000 freshers in the financial year 2025, despite a recent slowdown in the tech industry. Many IT companies, including Infosys, had to reduce their employee numbers in the past year due to a drop in business. However, with the growing demand for digital transformation services, companies are now looking to hire candidates with specialised skills in areas like cloud computing, artificial intelligence (AI), machine learning (ML), and cybersecurity.

For Unparalleled coverage of India's Businesses and Economy – Subscribe to Business Today Magazine

Published on: Aug 20, 2024, 5:12 PM IST
Follow Us on Channel
×

Top Stories TOP STORIES

TOP VIDEOS

market today

Advertisement