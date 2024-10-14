scorecardresearch
Business Today
What is 'Mechazilla'? The giant arms that caught the massive Starship rocket midair

This advanced method of using Mechazilla, to land the Starship rocket not only reduces wear and tear on the booster but also cuts down the turnaround time needed to prepare the booster for the next launch

SpaceX Mechazilla catches rocket midair SpaceX Mechazilla catches rocket midair

SpaceX has achieved a significant milestone in space exploration by landing its Starship rocket using an innovative structure called "Mechazilla." This tall structure, equipped with massive mechanical arms, has transformed rocket recovery methods, marking a major advancement in reusable rocket technology.

What is Mechazilla?

Mechazilla is the nickname for the large 400-ft rocket-catching structure at SpaceX's Starbase in South Texas. It features two enormous mechanical arms, often referred to as "chopsticks." These arms are designed to catch the Super Heavy booster in midair as it returns to Earth. This new method of rocket recovery is far more efficient and reusable compared to traditional landing techniques.

Elon Musk, in an old video, explained Mechazilla: "This is a custom-built tower with arms that are designed to catch the largest flying and heaviest flying object ever made and pluck it outta the air. It'll weigh about 250 tons. We'll make that lighter over time," Elon said. "So you got a couple hundred tons plummeting at more than half the speed of sound. So this thing is still coming in really fast."

How Mechazilla works?

Launch and Ascent: The SpaceX Starship rocket, along with its Super Heavy booster, launches from the ground.

Booster Separation: After reaching a certain altitude, the booster separates from the upper stage of the rocket.

Controlled Descent: The booster begins descending back to Earth, using precision thrusters to control its path.

Catching the Booster: As the booster nears the landing site, Mechazilla's giant arms move into position. The booster hovers briefly before the arms catch it, ensuring a safe and controlled landing.

Why Mechazilla is important for SpaceX?

This advanced method of landing not only reduces wear and tear on the booster but also cuts down the turnaround time needed to prepare the booster for the next launch. By catching the booster midair, SpaceX can quickly refurbish and reuse it, significantly reducing launch costs and increasing the sustainability of space missions.

Future implications of Mechazilla

The success of Mechazilla has massive implications on space travel. As SpaceX continues to improve this technology, it could mean more frequent, cost-effective space missions, making space exploration more accessible for everyone. SpaceX's Mechazilla is a major advancement in aerospace engineering

Published on: Oct 14, 2024, 11:52 AM IST
