WhatsApp Feature Update: Group chats get new 'poll' features and forwarding media gets easier

WhatsApp has introduced new features to its messaging app that aim to make group decision-making and media sharing more productive and fun. The updates include improvements to the polls feature and the ability to forward media with captions, as well as sharing documents with captions.

The updates have started rolling out globally, and all users will have access to them in the coming weeks. WhatsApp says these features will enhance productivity and engagement in group chats, making it easier for users to communicate and share information.

WhatsApp Polls get new features

With the new updates to polls, WhatsApp now allows for single-vote polls, enabling group members to vote only once and providing definitive answers to important questions. Poll creators can turn off the "allow multiple answers" option to enable this feature.

Additionally, users can search for polls in their chats by filtering messages by polls on the 'Chats' screen. Notifications are now available for poll creators, notifying them when someone votes on their polls and showing the total number of votes.

Forwarding with captions

WhatsApp new feature for forwarded media

The forwarding with captions feature has also received an upgrade. Users can now add, delete or rewrite captions when forwarding media, such as images and videos, to another group of connections. The ability to add captions to photos and videos when forwarding them has also been introduced.

Sharing documents with captions is another new feature available to WhatsApp users. Now, when sharing documents such as newspaper articles or work documents, users can add a caption to provide context and clarity to their recipients.

