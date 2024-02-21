WhatsApp has 4 new ways to make texts look interesting; Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg shows how to use them

WhatsApp has introduced four new text formatting features to enhance the user experience. The announcement was made by Mark Zuckerberg, CEO of Meta, WhatsApp's parent company, on his WhatsApp Channel.

The new options aim to streamline communication, particularly in group chats. Zuckerberg demonstrated the use of these new features with a post on his channel.

The new features include Bulleted Lists, Numbered Lists, Block Quote, and Inline Code. They are designed to assist in outlining steps, enumerating items, emphasising key text and distinguishing specific information, respectively.

These options are now available to all users across Android, iOS, Web and Mac desktop platforms, including channel admins. These additions supplement the existing Bold, Italic, Strikethrough and Monospace formatting options.

Zuckerberg also shared a list of shortcuts for the formatting of text on the application. The new list can help users use all the eight options which also includes the four new formatting options. Here's the list of shortcuts shared by Meta CEO:

WhatsApp formatting options

