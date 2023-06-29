WhatsApp introduces enhanced 32-person video calling experience with latest Windows beta

WhatsApp, the popular messaging platform, has recently expanded its video calling capabilities for Windows PC users. According to reports from WABetaInfo, WhatsApp has begun rolling out an update to its beta version on Windows PC, allowing users to engage in video calls with up to 32 participants. This new feature comes as an expansion from the previous limitation of audio calls, which also supported a maximum of 32 people.

Previously, Windows users were only able to make audio calls with multiple participants, but with the latest update, beta testers can now enjoy video calls with larger groups. Initially, this functionality is being made available to select beta testers who have installed the most recent WhatsApp beta for Windows update. However, it is expected to be gradually released to a wider user base in the coming days.

This development follows an announcement made by Meta Founder and CEO Mark Zuckerberg in November of the previous year, in which he revealed plans to introduce this video calling feature for both Android and iOS users.

Furthermore, earlier this month, it was reported that WhatsApp was testing a screen-sharing feature for video calls among some beta testers on Windows. With this feature, participants in a video call have the option to share a specific window or their entire screen with everyone involved. This capability enhances the collaborative experience, enabling users to share presentations, documents, or any other content during video calls.

