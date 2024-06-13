scorecardresearch
Business Today
Subscribe
PMS Today US News India UPSTART Weather BT Shorts NRI Education Election
BT Golf BT Mindrush BT Best Banks
Clear all
Search

COMPANIES

No Data Found

NEWS

No Data Found
Sign in Subscribe
events
Special
  • BT tech today
  • BT 500 wealth creators summit
  • Economic Indicators
News
TECHNOLOGY
News
WhatsApp introduces new calling features across devices with screen sharing, more participants, more

Feedback

WhatsApp introduces new calling features across devices with screen sharing, more participants, more

WhatsApp has rolled out several updates to its calling features, including screen sharing with audio and support for up to 32 participants. The updates also focus on improving audio and video quality, making it easier to have clear calls even in noisy environments.

Join Our WhatsApp Channel
WhatsApp (AI Image) WhatsApp (AI Image)

WhatsApp has announced several updates to enhance calling across desktop and mobile devices. These updates include screen sharing with audio, allowing users to watch videos together while sharing audio, and increasing the number of participants on a video call to 32.

Additionally, the new speaker spotlight feature highlights and displays the current speaker prominently. WhatsApp claims that these new features are focused on improving audio and video quality with the introduction of the MLow codec, which enhances call reliability.

Related Articles

WhatsApp voice calling features
WhatsApp voice calling features

Mobile users will experience better noise and echo cancellation, and video calls will have higher resolution for those with faster connections. Audio quality is also improved, even on poor networks or older devices. More improvements are expected to be rolled out in the coming weeks.

New WhatsApp Features

  • Enhanced Screen Sharing with Audio: WhatsApp now lets users share their screen and audio simultaneously, making it perfect for co-viewing experiences.
  • Increased Participant Capacity: WhatsApp video calls can now accommodate up to 32 participants across all devices, ideal for larger meetings and gatherings.
  • Speaker Spotlight Feature: WhatsApp introduces a new feature where the active speaker is automatically highlighted and prominently displayed on screen, ensuring users can easily follow who’s talking during discussions.

For Unparalleled coverage of India's Businesses and Economy – Subscribe to Business Today Magazine

Published on: Jun 13, 2024, 10:36 PM IST
Follow Us on Channel
×

Top Stories TOP STORIES

TOP VIDEOS

market today

Advertisement