WhatsApp introduces new calling features across devices with screen sharing, more participants, more

WhatsApp has announced several updates to enhance calling across desktop and mobile devices. These updates include screen sharing with audio, allowing users to watch videos together while sharing audio, and increasing the number of participants on a video call to 32.

Additionally, the new speaker spotlight feature highlights and displays the current speaker prominently. WhatsApp claims that these new features are focused on improving audio and video quality with the introduction of the MLow codec, which enhances call reliability.

WhatsApp voice calling features

Mobile users will experience better noise and echo cancellation, and video calls will have higher resolution for those with faster connections. Audio quality is also improved, even on poor networks or older devices. More improvements are expected to be rolled out in the coming weeks.

New WhatsApp Features