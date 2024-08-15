WhatsApp introduces new features with AI-driven stickers, GIPHY integration

WhatsApp is enhancing the way users can express themselves in conversations by introducing new features centred around stickers. In a recent update, the messaging platform announced its integration with GIPHY, enabling users to access GIPHY’s extensive library of stickers directly within the app. This new feature allows users to search for and share stickers without leaving the WhatsApp interface, offering a seamless and more engaging way to communicate.

In addition to the GIPHY integration, WhatsApp has extended its Custom Sticker Maker to Android users, following positive feedback from iOS users. This feature allows users to create personalised stickers from their own photos or modify existing images. Tools such as cropping, adding text, and drawing are available to customise these stickers, which are then automatically saved in the sticker tray for easy access and sharing.

To further broaden the sticker options available, WhatsApp is incorporating AI technology. Users in the United States, on both iPhone and Android, can now create stickers using Meta’s AI tools. This feature is also being tested in Spanish and Bahasa Indonesia for Android users, providing an additional level of customisation for those who can’t find the right sticker for a particular moment.

WhatsApp is also introducing new organisation features to help users manage their sticker collections more effectively. Users can now preview new sticker packs within the sticker tray and reorganise their stickers by holding and dragging them to their preferred position or by deleting unwanted stickers.