WhatsApp iOS users can now use one account on up to 4 iPhones: How to use ‘Companion Mode’

WhatsApp rolled out ‘Companion Mode’ for Android users last month. The feature is now being released for iOS users as well, WABetaInfo reported. The WhatsApp Companion Mode allows users to link up to five devices to a single account.

The report reveals that the new feature is available on the WhatsApp version 23.10.76 for iOS which is available for download on the App Store right now.

WhatsApp Companion Mode for iPhone

When you link one single WhatsApp account to up to 4 devices, the feature syncs up the chat history and all the messages are received on all linked devices. The messaging platform assures that all the conversations remain end-to-end encrypted on the linked devices as well.

Do note that there are a few features that will be available on the main device only. These features include a broadcast list and status updates. The company notes, “We automatically log you out of all your linked devices if your main device isn't working for a long time.”

How to use one WhatsApp account on multiple iPhones

As mentioned earlier, WhatsApp iPhone users can link up to 4 devices with one single account. Here are the steps you can follow to link your WhatsApp account on multiple iPhones.

Open WhatsApp on the new device and try to sign up Tap on the “Link this device” option below the login box WhatsApp will show you a QR code that can be used to scan and link your account with the primary device Scan the code on the secondary iPhone and wait till the chat screen starts loading and that is it!

In the latest update, you will also see that the GIFs will play automatically, without tapping on the message. In addition to this, iOS users will also see the ‘Keep’ feature that will allow users to save important messages for later, given that they have turned on the Disappearing messages feature. To use it, all you need to do is long press on the text and tap on “Keep”.

