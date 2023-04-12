WhatsApp launches new campaign to educate users against online scams, frauds, other threats

WhatsApp has launched a three-month long integrated safety campaign, ‘Stay Safe with WhatsApp’, aimed at educating users on online safety practices. The Meta-owned messaging platform claims that the campaign highlights product features that allow users to take control of their online safety.

Under this new campaign, WhatsApp will educate users about their WhatsApp account and the in-built product features that can equip them with necessary safeguards against online scams, frauds, and account-compromising threats.

Shivnath Thukral, Director, Public Policy India, Meta, emphasized that user safety is at the core of everything WhatsApp does, and the campaign aims to reinforce consumer habits that ensure key safety features on WhatsApp become second nature to users. The key safety features highlighted in the campaign include two-step verification to add an extra layer of security to user accounts, blocking and reporting suspicious accounts, controlling who sees personal details through privacy settings, and group privacy settings to ensure a safe messaging experience.

Features and Products WhatsApp will Highlight



Two-step verification: WhatsApp allows users to add an extra layer of security to their account by enabling the Two-Step Verification feature, which requires a six-digit PIN when resetting and verifying your WhatsApp account. This is helpful in case a SIM card gets stolen or if the phone is compromised.

Block and report accounts: WhatsApp lets users react to problematic messages from unknown numbers with the help of the ‘block and report’ feature on WhatsApp. Blocked contacts or numbers will no longer be able to call you or send you messages.



Privacy settings: Users can control their personal details such as - Profile Photo, Last Seen, Online status, About, Status, and who sees it - everyone, contacts only, select contacts, or no one. You can also control your online presence by selecting who can and can’t see when you’re online.

Group privacy settings: WhatsApp’s privacy settings and group invite system allow users to decide who can add them to groups. This will increase user privacy by preventing people from adding you to groups you don’t want to be a part of. If you find yourself in a group chat that’s not for you, you can choose to exit a group privately without having to notify everyone.



